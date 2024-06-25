Now the trembling starts
Schober narrowly misses out on the Olympics – Spitz is in
Golf pro Sarah Schober narrowly misses out on the Olympics in Paris. Austria will therefore in all likelihood only be represented at the Olympic golf tournament by Sepp Straka and Emma Spitz.
The Styrian slipped out of the International Golf Federation's Olympic top 60 ranking for the Summer Games at the last minute. In the previous week, the 32-year-old had still occupied 60th place in this ranking, the last place that would entitle her to participate.
Schober was already very unlucky three years ago when it came to the Olympics. In 2021, she also narrowly missed out on the top 60, but slipped into the starting field at short notice due to withdrawals. However, the ÖGV golfer ultimately had to withdraw due to the stress of traveling. This time too, an Olympic back door could open for Schober, who is at the top of the reserve list, due to cancellations. However, this might happen at short notice and would still require the approval of the ÖOC, as ÖGV Sports Director Niki Zitny told APA - Austria Press Agency.
In the men's competition, Bernd Wiesberger, who is also eligible to compete, will not be taking part in Paris. The red-white-red hopes at Le Golf National therefore rest on PGA golfer Straka and Spitz, who demonstrated her strong form on the Ladies European Tour with sixth place at the Czech Open at the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.