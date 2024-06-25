Schober narrowly misses out on the Olympics – Spitz is in

Schober was already very unlucky three years ago when it came to the Olympics. In 2021, she also narrowly missed out on the top 60, but slipped into the starting field at short notice due to withdrawals. However, the ÖGV golfer ultimately had to withdraw due to the stress of traveling. This time too, an Olympic back door could open for Schober, who is at the top of the reserve list, due to cancellations. However, this might happen at short notice and would still require the approval of the ÖOC, as ÖGV Sports Director Niki Zitny told APA - Austria Press Agency.