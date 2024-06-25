Debate at cycle path demo: “Needs togetherness”

Fewer parking spaces, less turnover

Many Döbling residents are particularly annoyed by the loss of parking spaces. 96 parking spaces will be lost from next year, and according to the study, 94.3 percent of parking spaces are occupied in the evening. "Older people with walking difficulties will no longer be able to park in front of the door," says Andrea Dosker, who runs a pharmacy in Krottenbachstraße. Like the two tobacconists and the flower store, she fears a sharp drop in sales. "The fact that there are so many cyclists today is an exception, otherwise the cycle path is deserted," says Döbling district leader Daniel Resch (ÖVP), who has been campaigning for an alternative solution. The proposal would be a bicycle-friendly road in Hutweidengasse, which would result in the loss of only eight parking spaces. However, this was not accepted.