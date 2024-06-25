Heated atmosphere
Debate at cycle path demo: “Needs togetherness”
Residents of Krottenbachstraße are up in arms: 96 parking spaces are at stake. There was a protest early on Tuesday morning. The bicycle lobby started a counter demonstration. The "Krone" listened to both sides.
A heated atmosphere prevailed on Tuesday morning on the cycle path on Krottenbachstraße. Local residents and business people have called for a protest against the bidirectional cycle path, which is due to be completed by the end of the year. It has divided opinion right from the start. Residents and business people fear massive deterioration.
Many older people live here who are unable to get on their bikes.
Andrea Doskar
Bild: Zwefo
Fewer parking spaces, less turnover
Many Döbling residents are particularly annoyed by the loss of parking spaces. 96 parking spaces will be lost from next year, and according to the study, 94.3 percent of parking spaces are occupied in the evening. "Older people with walking difficulties will no longer be able to park in front of the door," says Andrea Dosker, who runs a pharmacy in Krottenbachstraße. Like the two tobacconists and the flower store, she fears a sharp drop in sales. "The fact that there are so many cyclists today is an exception, otherwise the cycle path is deserted," says Döbling district leader Daniel Resch (ÖVP), who has been campaigning for an alternative solution. The proposal would be a bicycle-friendly road in Hutweidengasse, which would result in the loss of only eight parking spaces. However, this was not accepted.
I was almost taken down here last year, more space is needed on the cycle path.
Ute Phielepeit
Bild: Zwefo
"I have nothing against cycle paths, but it bothers me that the decision was made over our heads. We need to work together," says resident Robert Motal. "We pay for the parking sticker, but then we can't park anywhere," complains another resident.
Cycle path must become safer
On Tuesday morning, some cyclists arrived to start a counter-demonstration. And what are the opponents' arguments? "I was almost run down on the cycle path, it urgently needs more space," says Ute Phielepeit. Another says: "How can you be against a cycle path, that's absurd."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
