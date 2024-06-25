Dates postponed
Princess Anne has no recollection of accident
Princess Anne remains in hospital following an incident at her country residence on Sunday evening. It is reported that the Princess Royal cannot remember exactly what happened in the accident.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Anne was being treated in hospital for a concussion. Although there was no official information about the exact circumstances of the injury, British media speculated that the Princess Royal had been kicked by a horse while walking on the estate.
Anne "can't quite remember" the accident
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has further information on the state of health of King Charles' sister. According to the newspaper, the 73-year-old is still in hospital. The passionate horsewoman is awake and conscious, but "cannot remember exactly what happened".
All that is known so far is that there were horses nearby at the time of the accident. According to the medical team, Anne's wounds could be the result of a "collision" with an animal.
Husband did not leave Anne's side
According to the British newspaper, the Princess Royal was initially treated on site after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. Only then was Anne taken to a hospital in Bristol, while her husband Timothy Laurence remained by her side.
Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips were also at the family's country estate at the time of the accident.
"Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital for further observation as a precautionary measure," it said in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday.
It added: "The King will be kept informed and joins the entire Royal Family in sending his warmest love and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Princess." Anne is expected to make a full recovery.
Appointments have been canceled
Anne, who is a great horse fan, represents the Royal Family at numerous events. All appointments for the coming week have been postponed, the palace announced. She will also be unable to attend the state banquet for the Japanese imperial couple this Tuesday evening.
Anne is another member of the royal family who will be temporarily absent. Charles' daughter-in-law Princess Kate, who is being treated for cancer, only recently appeared in public for the first time in almost six months. The King is also undergoing treatment for cancer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.