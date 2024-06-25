Tyrolean transit drama: slot system as a “one-liner”

"Control truck transit on certain days"

Despite the massive criticism, Transport Director René Zumtobel remains committed to the project: "The digital traffic management system would make the approximately 400-kilometre route between Munich and Verona easier to plan for the transport industry, reduce congestion and thus relieve the burden on the population and the environment. With the specified time slots, we could control truck transit, particularly on busy travel days or at roadworks, and thus avoid traffic delays. I hope that the new EU Transport Commissioner will support this pilot project, which is the first of its kind in Europe, as the EU also wants to achieve the climate and transport targets it has set itself."