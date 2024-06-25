In the middle of Salzburg
Allegations against asylum seekers: Rape in the bathroom?
The police are investigating serious allegations against several residents of a refugee shelter in Salzburg! The scene of the crime: Salzburg's Aya baths. FPÖ provincial councillor Christian Pewny calls for a curfew until the case is clarified . .
In response to a "Krone" inquiry, the police provide only extremely vague information and refer to "victim protection". They could only confirm that the investigation into a "possible sexual offense" was ongoing. The crime scene: the Aya baths in Salzburg's Alpenstraße.
According to Krone research, the incident took place on May 5 - just a few days after the start of the outdoor pool season. An underage resident of a refugee home is said to have sexually assaulted a visitor to the pool. There are apparently allegations of at least attempted rape. Several other residents of the accommodation are said to have watched the incident.
The police are said to have already been present at the Salzburg refugee home to question the accused. The young people in question are currently not expected to confess to the serious allegations. However, they are likely to have confirmed that they did indeed go swimming together in the Aya pool on May 5 - albeit always among themselves.
Until the matter has been fully clarified, a curfew is required at the facility in question to protect the public.
Christian Pewny, FPÖ-Landesrat
The responsible regional councillor Christian Pewny (FPÖ) is outraged by these developments: "Until the matter is fully clarified, a consistent curfew is needed at the facility in question to protect the population. We must set an example here." He is calling for a "halt to the current asylum situation" as quickly as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.