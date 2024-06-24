Austria’s first queer competence center

"All proportionality has been lost"

One person is at odds with history - but less with the new center than with the lively LGBTIQA+ support: FP City Councillor for Health Michael Raml. In the last city senate, €100,000 was approved for the LGBTIQA+ community (Courage: €16,000, Linzpride: €20,000, Competence Center for 2024/25: €64,000). Raml: "In contrast, the budget for the whole year only includes €170,000 for health promotions for associations that make their services available to everyone in Linz. For me, this is out of proportion." In 2023, for example, €10,000 remained for Cancer Aid and only €1,000 for Clini Clowns.