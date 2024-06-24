From September
Austria’s first queer competence center
There have already been similar ideas in other provincial capitals. But Linz is now leading the way, opening the first LGBTIQA+ competence center in Austria on 16 September. The project aims to offer low-threshold, situation-appropriate support in the form of initial advice and information.
LGBTIQA+ is not just about Linzpride and celebrating diversity, but unfortunately is still often a socially controversial topic that often leads to exclusion and oppression for those affected," says Tina Blöchl, Deputy Mayor of Linz. This makes it all the more important to make the topic much more visible in Linz.
Cooperative contact point
And what could be more urgent than Austria's first competence center. A cooperative contact point where people of all ages can turn to with their concerns about sexual orientation and gender identity. Construction started yesterday in the building at Weissenwolffstrasse 17, where the Bily Association for Youth, Family and Sexual Counseling and the Courage Partner, Family and Sexual Counseling Center are already located. Two employees will start work at the competence center in mid-September and will be available four days a week for two hours each for advice and information on site.
LGBT
LGBT is an abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender). LGBT has since become established as an abbreviation for all genders, gender identities and sexual orientations that deviate from binary gender and heterosexual norms.
"A courageous commitment to an open society"
"By creating an LGBTIQA+ Competence Center, the City of Linz is demonstrating its courageous commitment to an open society in which same-sex and opposite-sex lifestyles and gender diversity complement and enrich each other. The aim of the LGBTIQA+ Competence Centre is to provide health care and equal opportunities for queer people, their families and relatives as well as their relevant environments through professional psychosocial initial consultations, crisis interventions and targeted information," emphasizes Johannes Wahala, psycho- and sex therapist and head of the Courage counselling centres.
Advancing concerns
"The LGBTIQA+ Competence Center is an important symbol of the city for the visibility and representation of the community. The cooperative project enables intensive networking and expands the support services for queer people in Linz. Both are important for advancing the concerns of the LGBTIQA+ community," says Paulina Wessela, Chairwoman of the Bily association.
"All proportionality has been lost"
One person is at odds with history - but less with the new center than with the lively LGBTIQA+ support: FP City Councillor for Health Michael Raml. In the last city senate, €100,000 was approved for the LGBTIQA+ community (Courage: €16,000, Linzpride: €20,000, Competence Center for 2024/25: €64,000). Raml: "In contrast, the budget for the whole year only includes €170,000 for health promotions for associations that make their services available to everyone in Linz. For me, this is out of proportion." In 2023, for example, €10,000 remained for Cancer Aid and only €1,000 for Clini Clowns.
