Falsely “trained” AI and the search for energy

The two artists Tomo Kihara (JP) and Daniel Coppen (GB) want to use the example of self-driving cars to raise awareness of how training data influences the output of AI systems. They have developed a game for this purpose: The players have to camouflage and hide on a practice road. If they are not identified as human by the self-driving truck, they have won the game - in reality, however, this would have disastrous consequences.