Prize for media art
Falsely “trained” AI and the search for energy
The renowned Ars Electronica media festival will take place in Linz from September 4 to 8. In addition to award-winning works from the Prix Ars Electronica, the festival will also present winners of the "Starts Prize", which is awarded by the European Commission. Energy, artificial intelligence and climate change are the top themes here.
There were 1308 submissions from 81 countries for the European Commission's Starts Prize, which is organized by the Ars Electronica Center in Linz.
The Grand Prize for Innovative Collaboration goes to a project that promotes collaboration between art and research at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). The Grand Prize for Artistic Research goes to a visual installation that depicts the entanglements of power, technology and capitalism over the past 500 years.
When cars think - and drive themselves
One of the awards goes to the game installation "How (not) to get hit by a self-driving car".
Postcity is the center again
The two artists Tomo Kihara (JP) and Daniel Coppen (GB) want to use the example of self-driving cars to raise awareness of how training data influences the output of AI systems. They have developed a game for this purpose: The players have to camouflage and hide on a practice road. If they are not identified as human by the self-driving truck, they have won the game - in reality, however, this would have disastrous consequences.
The projects will be presented as part of the Ars Electronica Festival, which is once again taking place in Postcity near Linz Central Station this year - we have reported on it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.