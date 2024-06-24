After pressure from Musk
X boss Yaccarino reshuffles top management
X boss Linda Yaccarino has reshuffled the top management of the short messaging service in the face of pressure from owner Elon Musk. According to three people familiar with the matter, she has parted ways with her right-hand man Joe Benarroch, Head of Business Operations and Communications.
Before joining X, then still called Twitter, in June 2023, Benarroch worked at Comcast's TV division NBCUniversal. At the media company, he was responsible for the communications strategy for advertising and partnerships. He reported to Yaccarino, who headed up the advertising department there.
According to the Financial Times, his successor at X will be Nick Pickles, who heads the global government affairs department. His role is to be expanded to include the management of all global communications.
Tensions between Musk and Yaccarino
According to the report, the reshuffle is due to increasing tensions between Musk and Yaccarino. Musk wants to cut costs and make more money. X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.
Steve Davis, a longtime ally of Musk and head of his Boring Company, was brought on board by the billionaire in April, it said. He was to review X's finances and performance management, according to the Financial Times.
