Schlager or Blaswich: There can only be one!

From now on, however, he is starting from scratch again. New coach, new starting position. Which is not easy for Schlager, because unlike Janis Blaswich, he first has to fight his way back from injury. And that's exactly what the family man will do. He is not one to give up easily, but is one of those players who are hugely important to the team as a figure of identification. Blaswich may have a slight advantage at the start due to his fitness, but Schlager will fight his way through, just like last year. And give the Bulls fans a lot of pleasure.