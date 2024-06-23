Beach show at Heumarkt
“We can hardly wait”
The world's beach volleyball elite will be visiting Vienna from July 9. The top tournament on the Heumarkt is also the dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games in Paris. Austria's duos around Alex Horst and Julian Hörl are ready for the Elite 16 event - and full of anticipation.
When 4000 fans in the Red Bull Beach Arena once again create a great atmosphere during the day and night sessions! When Austria's duos around Alex Horst/Julian Hörl are frenetically carried to success! And if the party in the heart of Vienna is not neglected either...
Then we're talking about the A1 Beach Pro Vienna on the Heumarkt. "This will be the best tournament of the year, we can hardly wait," says local hero Horst. "I'm really pleased that the stadium is a lot bigger than it was during the coronavirus pandemic."
From July 9, the world's best beach volleyball teams will be competing in the Elite 16 tournament in this cauldron - and also looking for the finishing touches for the Olympics in Paris. The qualifying rounds are already packed - in the main competition, Austria will be represented by one team each in the men's and women's competition. Namely with the Klinger sisters Dorina and Ronja and with Alex Horst and Julian Hörl. "The fact that it's the dress rehearsal for the Olympics makes this already great tournament even more explosive," says Horst, while Moritz Pristauz might not be able to compete in Vienna due to injury worries.
The build-up to the spectacle organized by event guru Hannes Jagerhofer is entering the home straight. The special sand has been delivered from the quartz works in Melk over the last few days and the stadium is already in its final form. If you want to be part of the highlight, you should be quick - tickets are still available at: www.beachvolleyball.at!
