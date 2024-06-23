“We can hardly wait”

From July 9, the world's best beach volleyball teams will be competing in the Elite 16 tournament in this cauldron - and also looking for the finishing touches for the Olympics in Paris. The qualifying rounds are already packed - in the main competition, Austria will be represented by one team each in the men's and women's competition. Namely with the Klinger sisters Dorina and Ronja and with Alex Horst and Julian Hörl. "The fact that it's the dress rehearsal for the Olympics makes this already great tournament even more explosive," says Horst, while Moritz Pristauz might not be able to compete in Vienna due to injury worries.