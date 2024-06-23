Situation in Tyrol
Rain caused water levels to rise, but the situation is now easing
The flood situation in Tyrol continues to ease: although rain caused the level of the River Inn to rise again on Sunday night, the 30-year flood level - as feared in advance - was nowhere near reached this time. The weather is now expected to calm down, and the cooling on the mountain is also helping to defuse the situation.
Melt water and heavy thunderstorms including squalls have caused a tense flood situation in Tyrol since Friday evening. During the night to Saturday, the 30-year flood level (HW30) was reached in places along the Inn in the Oberland region.
While the water levels dropped again during the day on Saturday - partly due to the improvement in the weather - heavy rainfall set in again in large parts of the province in the evening. It had already been feared in advance that HW30 could be reached or exceeded again on Sunday night. Although the water levels rose, they ultimately remained well below this value on the Inn, as can be seen on the state's Hydro-Online website.
More than 170 fire department operations
From Friday to Sunday morning, Tyrol's fire departments had to deal with a total of 171 operations involving 69 fire departments with hundreds of firefighters. These mainly involved water damage in buildings and cellars as well as technical assistance such as pumping out underpasses, the province reported.
Weather provides relief
The water levels are now falling again - the rain has subsided and the lower temperatures on the mountain are also leading to less snow melting.
Only a small amount of precipitation is forecast for the whole of Tyrol on Sunday, meaning that the flood situation will continue to ease.
Hydrologischer Dienst des Landes Tirol
What's next for the weather? After a cloudy and wet start to Sunday in Tyrol, it should become mostly dry during the course of the day around the Inn Valley and north of it, according to GeoSphere Austria. "Towards the evening, the clouds will slowly recede from the border area with Bavaria. In the areas around the main ridge - the rear Ötz and Zillertal valleys - as well as in East Tyrol, there is also an increased chance of rain later on, although the amounts of rain are likely to be rather low," it says. It will remain comparatively cool with highs of around 20 degrees.
Improved weather at the start of the week
Monday night should also be largely dry. The weather will then improve at the start of the week. "Morning fog banks will disappear in the morning, the rest of the day should be sunny and summery warm," says GeoSphere Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
