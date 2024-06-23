Rain caused water levels to rise, but the situation is now easing

What's next for the weather? After a cloudy and wet start to Sunday in Tyrol, it should become mostly dry during the course of the day around the Inn Valley and north of it, according to GeoSphere Austria. "Towards the evening, the clouds will slowly recede from the border area with Bavaria. In the areas around the main ridge - the rear Ötz and Zillertal valleys - as well as in East Tyrol, there is also an increased chance of rain later on, although the amounts of rain are likely to be rather low," it says. It will remain comparatively cool with highs of around 20 degrees.