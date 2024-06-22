Schladminger Tauern: 31-year-old falls to his death

Companions still wanted to provide first aid

"Three companions immediately descended to him", says Hannes Kocher, head of operations and district manager of Tamsweg Mountain Rescue. All help came too late for the man: the team from the Martin 1 rescue helicopter could only determine that the man had died. The eleven companions were in severe shock, "the terrain there is steep and rocky and a bad weather front was forecast," explains Kocher, "so we were very glad that the Martin 1 team flew the dead man's companions to Landawirseehütte (1985 meters). From there, the mountain rescuers from Tamsweg brought the young men from Salzburg, Upper Austria and Bavaria (aged between 20 and 31) down to the valley.