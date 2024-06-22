Lungau
Schladminger Tauern: 31-year-old falls to his death
In front of his friends, a 31-year-old Upper Austrian stumbled on Saturday during a mountain tour in the Schladminger Tauern. He fell down a steep gully - and did not survive...
The Upper Austrian had hiked up from Göriach to the Landawirseehütte with two friends and continued in the direction of Trockenbrotscharte and Pietrach to Krautgartscharte. It happened in an exposed, steep gully at an altitude of just under 2300 meters: the man stumbled in front of his companions and fell to his death.
Companions still wanted to provide first aid
"Three companions immediately descended to him", says Hannes Kocher, head of operations and district manager of Tamsweg Mountain Rescue. All help came too late for the man: the team from the Martin 1 rescue helicopter could only determine that the man had died. The eleven companions were in severe shock, "the terrain there is steep and rocky and a bad weather front was forecast," explains Kocher, "so we were very glad that the Martin 1 team flew the dead man's companions to Landawirseehütte (1985 meters). From there, the mountain rescuers from Tamsweg brought the young men from Salzburg, Upper Austria and Bavaria (aged between 20 and 31) down to the valley.
One companion was briefly missing
However, one man was missing: "We then alerted Schladming Mountain Rescue after a search operation," says Kocher. "The young man had descended to the Keinprechthütte (1872 meters) to get help. The mountain rescuers from Schladming found him there."
The rescue helicopter team was unable to fly back to Pongau due to a lack of fuel. "In this acute danger, the pilot decided that the remaining companions could no longer make a safe descent from the ridge and that their lives were in danger. So he flew until he ran out of fuel," says Kocher. Mountain rescuers brought fuel to the Landawirsee hut with the help of a quad bike.
