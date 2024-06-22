Lower Austria: Asylum seeker beats man with belt to hospital

Two girls touched indecently

A total of two other people are said to have been injured by the asylum seeker in the course of the altercation. The reason for the argument is still under investigation. However, the crime is likely to be connected to a sexual assault a week earlier in the Horner Stadtsee, as the police confirmed on request. There, the same man is said to have touched a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl indecently. He is also accused of taking photos of other young people and approaching them.