Europe’s largest aquarium set up in Vienna

So far, 250,000 sturgeon have already been released into the Danube, as Vienna's City Councillor for Innovation Ulli Sima (SPÖ) emphasized. Although the project is accessible to the public, it is not particularly spectacular, as sturgeons do not show themselves on the surface of the water. However, thanks to the huge aquarium, the life of the sturgeons - together with other Danube fish - can now be experienced.