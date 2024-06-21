Vorteilswelt
New breeding project

Europe’s largest aquarium set up in Vienna

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 12:49

Europe's largest mobile aquarium will be on display in front of the Natural History Museum this weekend. Measuring twelve meters in length, it is designed to give visitors an understanding of the "LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon" project. As part of this project, four sturgeon species threatened with extinction are being reintroduced to the Danube.

The aim is to make the sturgeons native to the Danube, explained Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) at a press conference on Friday.

Breeding of 1.6 million sturgeon
The core of the "LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon" project is the construction of a floating fish breeding station on the Danube in Vienna. Over the course of the project, around 1.6 million sturgeon of the species Sterlet, Waxdick, Sternhausen and Hausen are to be bred on the boat by 2030 and the juveniles released into the wild in different sections of the Danube.

Children in front of the aquarium (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Children in front of the aquarium
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
via-donau CEO Hans-Peter Hasenbichler, City Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
via-donau CEO Hans-Peter Hasenbichler, City Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP)
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

So far, 250,000 sturgeon have already been released into the Danube, as Vienna's City Councillor for Innovation Ulli Sima (SPÖ) emphasized. Although the project is accessible to the public, it is not particularly spectacular, as sturgeons do not show themselves on the surface of the water. However, thanks to the huge aquarium, the life of the sturgeons - together with other Danube fish - can now be experienced.

International cooperation
"LIFE-Boat 4 Sturgeon" is being led by the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Viadonau and the City of Vienna. International partners are institutions from Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Ukraine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

