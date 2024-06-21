Diversity: our society is changing

"Diversity is our strength" can also be found on the homepages of our schools. But what about diversity within the Islamic community? This is exactly the question I asked myself when I read about the case of a religious education teacher. Because the woman had taken off her headscarf in class, she was not employed as a state teacher, unlike her colleagues. She took the religious community to court and has now won the case at first instance. She is now no longer working as an Islamic religious education teacher.