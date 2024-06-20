Disco night ended in the regional court

Trial continues

The sister accused of resisting public authority explains her behavior at the time in a similarly dramatic way: "We experienced a lot of domestic violence in our childhood. I had a flashback that evening. When my brother shouted that he couldn't breathe, nobody helped him." She herself felt helpless and kicked her brother, not the officer, "because I just wanted it to stop". This contrasts with the completely different statements of the police officers involved, some of whom suffered bruises and scratches.