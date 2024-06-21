The little messenger does a moon ritual

Rituals for the full moon and summer solstice

As soon as the last days of school are over, the children finally get some rest. Until then, it's all about persevering and being grateful - I like to remind myself of this early in the morning. When the sun is just rising, the air is still fresh and everything is quiet, ideal for meditating for a few minutes, doing yoga or at least breathing consciously. This helps you start the new day in a calm and collected way.