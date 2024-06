“Wherever we look, we miss you so much”

There is nothing to suggest that one of the country's most mysterious criminal cases has just been solved here. The residents of the housing estate in the south of Linz, the scene of the crime, are also surprised: "A corpse? Oh, you sh****", is the response of young lads at the "Krone" local news site when asked about the fact that Christa P. (54) from Linz, who had been missing for eight months, was found here the day before - dead, buried in a wooded area.