Two-hour fight

Man (48) fell into river while picking cherries

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 16:35

On Tuesday evening, a 48-year-old man fell into the Zaya River near Mistelbach (Lower Austria). He claimed to have slipped while picking cherries. He had to stay in the river for two hours.

At around 9 p.m., a concerned woman filed a report with the Lower Austria regional police headquarters. Near the cycle path between Mistelbach and Paasdorf, she had heard a man shouting for help. Officers from the Mistelbach police station and the Guntersdorf police dog station were directed to the location by the woman. The police officers also heard the cries for help and followed the screams.

They finally discovered the man calling for help in the Zaya. Completely exhausted, he could only barely keep his head above the surface of the water. Due to the muddy ground, he was unable to free himself from the river. The police officers finally managed to pull the 48-year-old out of the Zaya.

Two hours in the water
Fortunately, the man did not suffer any injuries. He had slipped on the steep embankment while picking cherries and consequently fell into the river, according to the victim - two hours before he was rescued by the police.

