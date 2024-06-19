Own parents perpetrators?
How a teenager (15) was murdered in Germany
After a teenager (15) was found dead on the banks of the Rhine in Worms on Monday, the background to her agonizing death is now known.
The 15-year-old, who died in a homicide, died by drowning. This was the result of the autopsy, the Mainz police headquarters announced on Wednesday. How the crime occurred is still under investigation.
What is particularly shocking is that the alleged perpetrators are said to be the Afghan parents of the 15-year-old girl! They are now in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.
Presumably did not agree with "lifestyle"
According to the police, it is suspected that the suspects decided to kill their daughter because they "did not agree with her lifestyle". According to the police, the 39-year-old father, the 34-year-old mother and the daughter are Afghan nationals.
Police are withholding details so far
Whether the place where the body was found was also the scene of the crime is still the subject of the investigation, the police announced on Wednesday. However, there are no concrete indications that the crime scene is not in the area where the body was found. Both suspects had admitted to the police that they had committed the crime. However, nothing could be said about this due to the ongoing investigations, it was said.
According to the police, the father and mother both live in Pirmasens, but are registered at different addresses. The daughter had been living with the mother. The 39-year-old accused is in possession of a residence permit, the 34-year-old accused is in possession of a settlement permit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
