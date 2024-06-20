Wattens goalscorer Mo also wants to strike at the Olympics

With a teary eye

The Watten team have now also been informed that Diarra should be ready for an Olympic nomination. "Of course we would be delighted to have an Olympic participant from Paris in the squad. Especially as such a commitment also means an increase in value. But we also see it with a sad eye," admits WSG sports boss Stefan Köck. Mo would be on Olympic duty from July 26 to August 11 and would miss the first round of the Cup (July 26 to 28) as well as the first two championship games.