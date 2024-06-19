“Feels like we never had a life”

Victim manipulated

A plan was therefore devised: The victim had been manipulated to such an extent that she appeared suicidal to the doctors treating her. But that was not all: Gabriela M., who controlled everything, had ordered the young woman to make threats against the family and her own child. In the end, she was even supposed to attack the staff of the psychiatric facility, which led to her being committed to an institution for mentally abnormal criminals, now a forensic therapeutic center, after a trial.