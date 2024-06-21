THE Ottakringer gadget for all real beer fans!

Vorteilswelt
21.06.2024 12:13

A beer for every situation: Austrian beer lovers have two reasons to raise their glasses. Because the private brewery Ottakringer, the brewery of hearts, literally has a few new things in store with the brand new Ottakringer Lager and the innovative, practical 11-pack crate in compact city format. See for yourself, because we are giving away a tapping system with the new Ottakringer Lager including 6 cans for all real beer fans!

Fresh, light-hearted and with only 4.7 % alcohol, the new Ottakringer Lager gives the traditional full beer style a modern twist. A beer for everyone. With its slender figure and refreshingly light yet distinctly beery taste, it captures the hearts of beer drinkers from the very first sip. Brewed with fine aromatic hops, this delicate lager invigorates from the start to the mild and freshly hoppy finish.

(Bild: Ottakringer)
Zitat Icon

"Our lager is like a good friend who accompanies us in all situations. Lean, drinkable, full of character and accessible to everyone."

Tobias Frank, Technischer Geschäftsführer und 1. Braumeister

The practical 11-pack crate
As a city brewery, Ottakringer understands perfectly how valuable every square centimetre is in an urban environment. The innovative 11-bottle crate, perfectly matched to the 0.5-liter returnable bottles, therefore sets new standards in terms of convenience and handiness. "Easier to lift, better to carry" - with this motto, Ottakringer makes it easier to buy and transport beer. Especially in urban Vienna, where apartments often have little storage space and a lot is done on foot or by bike, the 11 crate is proving to be a real game changer.

Zitat Icon

"With our new warehouse and the 11er Kiste, we not only offer great products, but also urban solutions that make life easier"

Harald Mayer, Geschäftsführer der Ottakringer Brauerei

The new lager is available in returnable bottles (0.5 l) in 6-pack and 11-pack crates, cans (0.5 l) and in 50-liter and 20-liter kegs.

(Bild: Ottakringer)

Take part & win
With krone.at, all beer fans now have the chance to win a very special prize: we are giving away a high-quality Ottakringer tap system with the new lager including 6 Ottakringer beer cans. The beer will taste even better! Simply fill in the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is June 27, 2024, 9 a.m.

krone.at
krone.at
