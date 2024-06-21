THE Ottakringer gadget for all real beer fans!

The practical 11-pack crate

As a city brewery, Ottakringer understands perfectly how valuable every square centimetre is in an urban environment. The innovative 11-bottle crate, perfectly matched to the 0.5-liter returnable bottles, therefore sets new standards in terms of convenience and handiness. "Easier to lift, better to carry" - with this motto, Ottakringer makes it easier to buy and transport beer. Especially in urban Vienna, where apartments often have little storage space and a lot is done on foot or by bike, the 11 crate is proving to be a real game changer.