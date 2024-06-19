Britney Spears celebrates the arrest of her ex-boyfriend

"He was totally blue"

According to eyewitnesses in the "New York Post", "JT" had not only emptied his own drinks, but also those of his friends in "The American Hotel Bar" in the Hamptons: "He was totally blue. Just before the bar closed, one of the group went to the bathroom and left his full glass. When the man came back, Timberlake had finished it." The star told the cops that he had "only had one martini" before he was arrested.