150 million year old brittle star clone discovered

Asexual reproduction for 150 million years

It is difficult to say when this clonal fragmentation occurred because the ability to regenerate and grow depends on many factors, such as the availability of nutrients. The animal probably cloned itself at least a few weeks before its death, but it could also have been a few months. In any case, the researchers have succeeded in using the fossil to prove that echinoderms were already practicing this type of asexual reproduction 150 million years ago.