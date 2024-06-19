Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Research is powerless"

Naples on edge: the number of quakes is soaring

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 09:05

The Phlegraean Fields in Italy simply cannot rest. Once again, a quake woke the residents of Naples and the surrounding area from their sleep at night. The number of quakes has recently risen sharply. The "Krone" spoke to a Viennese geologist: "Science is powerless. Now it's up to the politicians!"

comment0 Kommentare

Schools and public facilities in Pozzuoli and Bacoli and other affected communities remained closed on Tuesday. First, structural engineers want to make sure that there is no risk of collapse after an earthquake the night before.

It was 3.58 a.m. when earth tremors with a magnitude of 3.4 shook the region around the Phlegraean Fields. They abruptly woke many residents of Naples and the surrounding area from their sleep. Especially in the districts of Bagnoli and Fuorigrotta as well as on the island of Procida, people ran out onto the streets in panic and spent the rest of the night outdoors.

The Phlegraean Fields - the number of quakes has risen sharply recently. (Bild: AFP)
The Phlegraean Fields - the number of quakes has risen sharply recently.
(Bild: AFP)

The epicentre was in the sea off Arco Felice - at a depth of almost three kilometers. A few hours earlier - at 9.30 p.m. and 7.29 p.m. - weaker quakes of magnitude 1.8 and 1.3 had already been registered in the area. They occur when the earth's crust expands due to the pressure of rising magma and eventually ruptures.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

"We are currently experiencing a higher level of activity than we have seen for a long time," explains Robert Supper, Head of the Federal Geological Institute in Vienna. "But it is difficult to predict how it will continue in the coming months."

He explained that he had already carried out measurements in the region and flown over the area with a helicopter: "I saw a lot of black structures during my overflights, which further complicates the situation." This is because he sees the greatest danger in the statics of the buildings. "If magma pushes upwards, the ground can rise by up to two meters. This is devastating for such buildings," says Supper.

Political representatives in Italy, including the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policy, Nello Musumeci, met at a crisis summit to discuss the necessary measures and the possible use of the so-called Sisma Bonus. This is a tax incentive that allows taxpayers to deduct part of the expenses for earthquake protection measures on buildings.

"Above all, it is politicians who must now act, not scientists," emphasizes Supper. "We can do nothing but measure." But even that is hardly possible due to the dense development. Nevertheless, some schools have already been relocated from endangered areas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Ed Ricker
Ed Ricker
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf