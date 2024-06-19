“Waiting 40 weeks for a hip operation is too long”

It is said that the SPÖ wants to take back the health portfolio after the election. Do you have a plan B?

I have always been honest about the problems in our healthcare system, I have never changed my cell phone number and anyone can still call me at any time. Being a doctor myself is probably not a disadvantage for the job. I enjoy going into the office every day and I still have a lot of visions - so I would very much like to stay on as Provincial Councillor.