Making sense of the Styrian roadworks jungle

The traffic management is then assessed with the involvement of an expert from the authority, "is a half-sided closure sufficient or does the road have to be completely closed? "They also assess what is reasonable? Are there alternative routes? How busy is the section of road and so on," explains Rast. According to the expert, one lane must remain open as a rule, but a waiting time of around five minutes is reasonable. "But the bottom line is that it's always a case-by-case assessment."