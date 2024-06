When the cell phone becomes an unnoticed trap for children

At what age does it make sense to have your own cell phone? How long should I let my child use their cell phone or tablet? And how can you limit the risks? Sebastian Holzknecht from SaferInternet has already been asked questions like these at a number of parents' evenings. "Many parents underestimate how quickly something can happen on the internet," emphasizes the Tyrolean, who has been working for Insafe - the EU's Safer Internet Network - for more than ten years. Parents often only find out about problems when there is already a threat of legal consequences. It is therefore important to talk to children early on and make them aware of the risks.