A2 near Gleisdorf
Premiere: Bus stop built on highway
This has never happened before in Austria: A bus stop is being built directly on the southern highway near Gleisdorf! Express buses will stop here from 2027, with barriers and closed waiting areas to ensure safety.
The plans have been in place for some time, but now the project has been finalized: Austria's first highway bus stop is to be built between the Südautobahn junctions Gleisdorf-Süd and Gleisdorf-West by the end of 2026. As the A2 section is now being renovated anyway, the construction work makes sense.
From the beginning of 2027, express buses that are already traveling on the freeway will stop at the bus stop. Only these buses - equipped with the appropriate technology - will be able to open the barriers to the stop, which should ensure the necessary safety. There is an enclosed waiting area with sanitary facilities for passengers.
We are increasing the opportunities for transferring to public transport and making ideal use of the existing infrastructure.
Die Asfinag-Vorstände Hartwig Hufnagl und Herbert Kasser
Traffic on the A2 is set to fall
But how do passengers get to and from the stop? Well, for one thing, it is close to the station, other buses will stop in the vicinity, there will be a connection to the subordinate road network and a footpath and cycle path built by the municipality.
"It is also very pleasing that we will also reduce traffic on the A2 (according to model calculations, note) by around two percent and that the project will therefore make a significant contribution to even more climate protection," says Deputy Governor Anton Lang. Passenger development will be evaluated annually from 2027. If the new service is well received, the aim is to expand it to other bus routes and also to private providers such as Flixbus.
