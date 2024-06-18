Vorteilswelt
Fast tips for cars

How to get through your summer vacation without damage

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 09:34

The start of the vacations is just around the corner and with it the vacation season. Many Austrians prefer to travel in their own cars. Together with Ossi Matic from Lucky Car, Krone+ has found out how you can get through your vacation without damage, avoid foreign garages and ultimately save money.

Many Austrians are already longing for rest and relaxation. The journey to a well-deserved vacation is still often made by car. Within Austria, almost 80 percent of people travel by car. Bus and train come a distant second. But trips to the south are also often made by car. Croatia, Slovenia and Italy can be easily reached by car.

The following chart shows that many of Austrians' vacation destinations can be reached by car: Italy, Croatia and Germany are the three most popular vacation destinations within reach of a car.

However, people do not want to end up in a garage abroad. Due to the dependency of car owners, often horrendous prices are charged for repairs. So it's better to take precautions at home and get your car ready for your vacation. Read here what you need to look out for.

