Fast tips for cars
How to get through your summer vacation without damage
The start of the vacations is just around the corner and with it the vacation season. Many Austrians prefer to travel in their own cars. Together with Ossi Matic from Lucky Car, Krone+ has found out how you can get through your vacation without damage, avoid foreign garages and ultimately save money.
Many Austrians are already longing for rest and relaxation. The journey to a well-deserved vacation is still often made by car. Within Austria, almost 80 percent of people travel by car. Bus and train come a distant second. But trips to the south are also often made by car. Croatia, Slovenia and Italy can be easily reached by car.
The following chart shows that many of Austrians' vacation destinations can be reached by car: Italy, Croatia and Germany are the three most popular vacation destinations within reach of a car.
However, people do not want to end up in a garage abroad. Due to the dependency of car owners, often horrendous prices are charged for repairs. So it's better to take precautions at home and get your car ready for your vacation. Read here what you need to look out for.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.