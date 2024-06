Drunk driver tried it with someone else’s driver’s license

Five young Carinthians from the district of Völkermarkt were on their way home in Klagenfurt on Monday evening at around 11.00 pm. The 23-year-old driver was driving out of town on Völkermarkter Straße when a small truck came along at an intersection. "Its driver, a 31-year-old man from Klagenfurt, was about to cross the road. There was a collision at right angles for unknown reasons," reported the police.