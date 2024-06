Full throttle is on the agenda right from the start

Central defender Kennedy Boateng, whose contract had expired anyway, is also leaving Austria. The Togolese will now play for Romanian first division club Dinamo Bucharest. "It's clear that we still need a central defender," emphasizes coach Martin Brenner, who would like to see different players in the attack in particular. His idea of playing with a high tempo and many passing options has already been implemented in the first training session. Brenner exemplifies impulsiveness on the sidelines. "It will be even more intense from next week," promises the coach, who has also scheduled two English weeks with four test matches.