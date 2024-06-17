100 euro “penalty rent” for small, empty apartments

Up to five percent more expensive

While people are arguing here, there is growing anger in the country about the rising cost of housing and living. "Last year, 31 percent of Upper Austrians rated the affordability of housing as poor, currently it is already 35 percent," says Heinz Stöger from the Economic and Social Policy Department at the Chamber of Labor, referring to the current housing satisfaction index in Upper Austria. For this, 800 people were surveyed, regardless of whether they live in rented or owned property. Tenants and house builders with a flexible loan in particular are complaining about more worries, as rents and interest rates have risen by up to five percent in one year - see also our chart. On average, an apartment costs 9.30 euros "cold" per square meter in subsidized housing and 10.30 euros on the open market.