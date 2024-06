Energie AG helps residents replace their heating systems

Because there were too few district heating connections, Energie AG terminated the heating supply contract for the small housing estate in Lenzing - there were only nine residential units - after 27 years, as we reported. The residents have to find a new form of heating, which costs money. "There is currently a subsidy of up to 75 percent for replacing the heating," emphasizes Energie AG. In addition, the supply will be maintained until all residents have installed a new heating system, those affected are assured. The notice of termination still referred to a one-year period.