Bureaucracy in Lower Austria must be reduced!

Lower Austrian companies need freedom to develop their business successfully and thus secure jobs, but not excessive bureaucracy. One-person companies (EPU) are particularly affected. Due to the immense administrative burden, they simply do not have the time to fulfill their actual tasks.



Less bureaucracy - securing prosperity

The Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce is therefore calling for urgent and rapid simplifications in order to reduce bureaucracy in the long term - by reducing, simplifying and standardizing obligations, improving coordination and cooperation between authorities, optimizing the comprehensibility of laws and directives as well as monitoring the reduction of bureaucracy and reviewing new legislative projects. In order to maintain the competitiveness of Lower Austrian companies and thus secure the prosperity of all.