The “healthiest” road maintenance depot

The Waidhofen an der Thaya road maintenance depot was the only road maintenance depot in the state - and only one of seven companies in Lower Austria - to be awarded the ISO "healthy company" certification and presented with the award at a "Tut gut" gala in Litschau in the Waldviertel. "We have been working towards this certification for a good three years," says road foreman Martin Hiemetzberger proudly on the successful conclusion of the extensive efforts, which ultimately have the health of the employees as their sole objective.

Health is a priority here

These health-promoting or preventative measures included, for example, the purchase of labor-saving devices such as battery-powered grease guns for vehicles or motorized rams, which are used to hammer in the snow wall stakes so that this no longer has to be done laboriously by hand. Health training, such as ergonomics training, but also training in the area of load securing and more are now also offered.