Pioneering campaign
The “healthiest” road maintenance depot
This road maintenance depot leads the (healthy) way! The base in Litschau in the Waldviertel is the only one in the whole of Lower Austria that can call itself a "healthy company". The provincial government has now praised it for this.
The Waidhofen an der Thaya road maintenance depot was the only road maintenance depot in the state - and only one of seven companies in Lower Austria - to be awarded the ISO "healthy company" certification and presented with the award at a "Tut gut" gala in Litschau in the Waldviertel. "We have been working towards this certification for a good three years," says road foreman Martin Hiemetzberger proudly on the successful conclusion of the extensive efforts, which ultimately have the health of the employees as their sole objective.
Health is a priority here
These health-promoting or preventative measures included, for example, the purchase of labor-saving devices such as battery-powered grease guns for vehicles or motorized rams, which are used to hammer in the snow wall stakes so that this no longer has to be done laboriously by hand. Health training, such as ergonomics training, but also training in the area of load securing and more are now also offered.
We are on the right track and therefore attractive to current and future employees
Straßenmeister Martin Hiemetzberger
Another goal was to make break and leisure activities more attractive. For example, a table soccer table and dartboard were installed. Small internal tournaments were even held with the popular card game Uno. Joint leisure activities, such as hikes or trips on mopeds, were also organized to obtain the certificate, which is now valid for three years. "I believe that this certificate puts us on the right track and makes us attractive for current and new employees," concludes Hiemetzberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
