Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson turns 60

Suspension forestalled

In 2019, he led the Conservatives to an overwhelming majority of 80 seats. Johnson will not be standing in the upcoming election. Just over a year ago, he resigned his seat in the House of Commons to avoid suspension after lying to Parliament. There is much speculation about his reasons for not standing for election. It has less to do with the fact that Johnson's popularity has fallen due to his scandals and the chaos he caused in government. There are still enough fans.