Red Hot Austrian Fans
The suits go to the EURO with a YouTube song
Their YouTube video "Alles machbar beim Nachbar" can easily compete with the Füllkrug hit by internet stars Aditotoro and Paulomuc in terms of professionalism. The Red Hot Austrian Fans with their funny suits are one of the most conspicuous fan clubs of the Austrian national team. Their EURO adventure began on Sunday morning.
Whether team boss Ralf Rangnick, ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel or former team stars Marc Janko and Heimo Pfeifenberger, they all posed with the Red Hot Austrian Fans. The merry troupe from the Mühlviertel region, formerly known as the Red Hot Chilli Suits, is one of the most conspicuous fan clubs of the Austrian national soccer team. Their EURO adventure began on Sunday morning with a coach and a creatively designed minibus.
With their red-white-red outfit, they will also be an eye-catcher at the European Championship in Germany. Club founder Christian Wolfmayr grins: "The lederhosen have already been worn many times and with the red suits we attract a lot of attention everywhere. Especially when we appear as a group."
Ex-Bundesliga players are also there
And the Red Hot Austrian Fans are experts. Members Christian "Bobby" Schilcher (LASK) and Alexander Hartl (Vorwärts Steyr) even used to play in the Bundesliga. Others in suits, who are all around 50 years old, played in the regional and national leagues. They are all really looking forward to their trip to Germany. Wolfmayr explains: "After the opening match against France in Düsseldorf, some of us will travel to the North Sea for two days before spending six nights in Berlin. We'll be creating a great atmosphere with the other fan clubs at the three preliminary round matches against France, Poland and Holland. The group is tough, of course, but everyone on the pitch and in the stands will be getting their teeth into it."
"Alles machbar beim Nachbar" as a YouTube song
The fan club says the following about their main motivation: "Supporting the national teams is an opportunity for a wide variety of people to meet as fans with a lot of fun and openness." The hard core of the fan club even recorded their own song to "Alles machbar beim Nachbar", the Austrian Football Association's witty marketing slogan, and published it on their YouTube channel (RedHotChilliSuits).
Produced with drones
They went to a studio especially for this and produced a pretty professional video. Wolfmayr explains: "My hobby is film editing. My sons also contributed their drones to the filming. We had a lot of fun and put a tick under one of the 100 things you have to do in your life." And in terms of professionalism, the video can definitely keep up with the Niklas Füllkrug song by internet stars Aditotoro and Paulomuc, which has gone through the roof.
