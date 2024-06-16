The suits go to the EURO with a YouTube song

Ex-Bundesliga players are also there

And the Red Hot Austrian Fans are experts. Members Christian "Bobby" Schilcher (LASK) and Alexander Hartl (Vorwärts Steyr) even used to play in the Bundesliga. Others in suits, who are all around 50 years old, played in the regional and national leagues. They are all really looking forward to their trip to Germany. Wolfmayr explains: "After the opening match against France in Düsseldorf, some of us will travel to the North Sea for two days before spending six nights in Berlin. We'll be creating a great atmosphere with the other fan clubs at the three preliminary round matches against France, Poland and Holland. The group is tough, of course, but everyone on the pitch and in the stands will be getting their teeth into it."