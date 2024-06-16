Football
Fan march heralds the long-awaited home opener
The Raiders play in the fourth round of the European League of Football on Sunday (kickoff: 4.25 pm) for the first time this season in front of their own fans at the Tivoli Stadium. The Tyroleans will face the Ravens from Munich in an explosive derby. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry celebrates his debut.
The Raiders and their supporters had to wait a long time. After three away games - 63:7 Barcelona, 6:27 Vienna Vikings, 32:0 Milan - the long-awaited home premiere of this year's ELF season finally takes place on Sunday. The afternoon of football begins with a fan march. The meeting point is at Wiltener Platzl, at 1.30 p.m. it's off to the Tivoli Stadium, where kick-off for the derby against the Ravens is at 4.25 p.m.
New signing in the spotlight
Fans can also look forward to the first appearance of new quarterback N'Kosi Perry. The 25-year-old, who has played at top colleges (Miami, Florida Athletic), has a good reputation. He could cause a sensation in the European League. The US boy has only been in Innsbruck for a few days, but has already been able to settle in well in this short time and familiarize himself with the game.
Lots of college experience
"I spent six years at college and had five different coaches," explained Perry. "I had to learn a new offense every season. A lot of the things we do here at the Raiders I know from before."
His counterpart at the Ravens is Chad Jeffries, who is one of the best playmakers in the league.
Reunion with former coach
The coaching duel on the sideline is also interesting - Jim Herrmann against Kyle Callahan, who was offensive coordinator with the Raiders for many years.
The Tyroleans narrowly won the last meeting 25:24. A close game is expected again this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.