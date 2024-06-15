"Gregerl" and "Baumi"
“Couple’s evening” instead of a concert – the banter is on!
The ÖFB team is full of banter! Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner were in high spirits at the press conference before the European Championship opener against France. Instead of going to the Rod Stewart concert, the two would rather spend a "couple's evening".
A real "bromance" has developed between two of the Austrian national soccer team's biggest attacking hopefuls. Christoph Baumgartner and Michael Gregoritsch are considered close friends who also do a lot together off the pitch. Their blind understanding should be a trump card in the ÖFB team's first European Championship match against France in Düsseldorf on Monday (21:00/live in the sportkrone-at ticker).
That's what bothers Gregoritsch about "Baumi"
"We hardly have any different views, tactically or otherwise," said Gregoritsch about his relationship with Baumgartner. "We talk to each other openly and honestly. I like listening to him because he has cool views." There's only one thing Gregoritsch doesn't like about his "buddy": "I'm not entirely happy with the way he plays 'Mensch ärgere dich nicht'." Baumgartner grinned and criticized Gregoritsch's smartphone use. Otherwise, the Lower Austrian has no reason to complain. "He's always helpful and has a good sense of humor." Despite the duo's close friendship, things can get tougher in training, Baumgartner reported. "We also have phases where we tickle each other, which releases new energy. We know that by the time training is over at the latest, the situation is over and we enjoy our time together."
"Couple's evening"
The fact that Baumgartner and Gregoritsch are like one heart and one soul is commented on by some ÖFB colleagues with smug remarks, Gregoritsch revealed. In reference to this, the Styrian announced with a grin that he would be spending a "couple's evening" together with Baumgartner on Saturday. Unlike 15 to 17 other squad players, the two friends decided against attending Rod Stewart's concert. Instead, they will watch the 6 p.m. match between Spain and Croatia together and visit the sauna.
Gregoritsch prefers to stay in the hotel because he sees this as better preparation for the France match. His father, U21 team boss and Rod Stewart fan Werner Gregoritsch, can therefore be expected to reprimand him. "If dad finds out now that I'm not going to the concert, he'll call me," Gregoritsch junior suspected.
"I've adjusted a few things"
The Freiburg legionnaire is a certainty against the French, and at the tournament three years ago he was happy to have made the squad at all. "I've adjusted a few things in my immediate environment since then," said Gregoritsch, mentioning his cooperation with a sports psychologist and a change of consultant.
It won't just be Gregoritsch's goal-scoring instincts that will be in demand against the French. "We have to function as a whole team defensively and offensively, concentrate on our strengths and use them perfectly," emphasized the 30-year-old. Baumgartner sees himself and Gregoritsch as having a duty to help defend against France's attacking prowess. "If we can get good pressure up front, then we will have made a big contribution to supporting our defense."
Baumgartner's main task, however, lies in attacking play, where he has been Austria's outstanding man of late. The Leipzig professional scored in five international matches in a row, a feat last achieved by Hans Krankl in 1976. "I didn't even know I was on a par with him. It's a cool side issue, but if we win, I don't care at all if I score a goal."
In all four games this year, the ÖFB team scored a goal in the first ten minutes, with Baumgartner even scoring a "world record goal" after 6.3 seconds against Slovakia in Bratislava in March. "We always try to be brutal right from the start, that's part of our game plan. It will be difficult for us to score again against France from a kick-off, but if we manage it in the 93rd minute, that wouldn't be bad either. Then our opponents won't have time to react," said the 24-year-old.
Praise for Grillitsch
Baumgartner has secured his place in the ÖFB starting eleven, behind him there is still a question mark over the position of the injured Xaver Schlager. One contender is Florian Grillitsch, once Baumgartner's club colleague at Hoffenheim. "I've hardly seen a player who plays with such a calm pulse. You never get the feeling with him that he's even the slightest bit nervous," said Baumgartner about his Lower Austrian compatriot. "He opens up spaces for me and I can always rely on him to support me. I find the way he plays exciting and cool."
In addition, Grillitsch has made great progress in the defensive area over the past year or two, emphasized Baumgartner. "I'm a fan and a friend of his and I'm always happy when he's on the pitch." However, Baumgartner added that the decision is of course made by the team boss.
