“Couple’s evening” instead of a concert – the banter is on!

That's what bothers Gregoritsch about "Baumi"

"We hardly have any different views, tactically or otherwise," said Gregoritsch about his relationship with Baumgartner. "We talk to each other openly and honestly. I like listening to him because he has cool views." There's only one thing Gregoritsch doesn't like about his "buddy": "I'm not entirely happy with the way he plays 'Mensch ärgere dich nicht'." Baumgartner grinned and criticized Gregoritsch's smartphone use. Otherwise, the Lower Austrian has no reason to complain. "He's always helpful and has a good sense of humor." Despite the duo's close friendship, things can get tougher in training, Baumgartner reported. "We also have phases where we tickle each other, which releases new energy. We know that by the time training is over at the latest, the situation is over and we enjoy our time together."