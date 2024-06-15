Vorteilswelt
Candidates fixed

Styrian KPÖ with a broad chest in state elections

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 16:17

The KPÖ has finalized its list for the regional elections. The controversial Werner Murgg, who is no longer standing, will be followed by new faces. The polls are good and communist self-confidence is high.

"We don't need to reinvent ourselves as the KPÖ for the election campaign," says Claudia Klimt-Weithaler confidently in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The leader of the state parliamentary group, back in full swing after months of burnout, is once again leading the Communists into the state parliamentary elections this fall as the top candidate.

The issues are familiar: affordable housing, high energy prices, care and health, elementary education. "Everyone is putting up posters about these issues now, they have always been important to us," says Klimt-Weithaler. She is also taking credit for the fact that the state government has recently decided to make improvements in the areas mentioned.

A move into the National Council is realistic. The result of the EU elections was a positive surprise.

Claudia Klimt-Weithaler

Murgg is followed by another Leobner
The KPÖ will be without one "burden" this time: Werner Murgg, an ideological communist with a penchant for obscure trips to North Korea or Belarus, will not be standing again this time. The historian Jakob Matscheko is once again number 2 on the list of candidates drawn up on Saturday. He is followed by Miriam Herlicska, a local councillor from Graz, and Alexander Melinz, also from Graz and a speaker in the provincial parliamentary club.

The polls promise gains for the KPÖ (six percent in 2019). Klimt-Weithaler calls the result of the EU election a week ago (three percent) a "positive surprise. Only a certain clientele goes to the EU elections, but we still achieved the best result nationwide since 1960." She describes her entry into the National Council in the election on September 29 as "realistic".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
