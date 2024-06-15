Styrian KPÖ with a broad chest in state elections

Murgg is followed by another Leobner

The KPÖ will be without one "burden" this time: Werner Murgg, an ideological communist with a penchant for obscure trips to North Korea or Belarus, will not be standing again this time. The historian Jakob Matscheko is once again number 2 on the list of candidates drawn up on Saturday. He is followed by Miriam Herlicska, a local councillor from Graz, and Alexander Melinz, also from Graz and a speaker in the provincial parliamentary club.