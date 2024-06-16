A real estate agent with a love of design

The real estate agents we know from successful TV shows such as "Selling Sunset" look like they've just stepped out of an egg. But is this also the case in reality? We asked someone who should know: Michael Dumitraskovic has been working in this industry for almost 25 years and has been successfully running his company MD Immobilien since 2008. He knows that an appropriate appearance is also part of the business: "It's usually about large sums of money and you should therefore exude a certain seriousness. In addition, nice clothes are also a sign of appreciation," he says.