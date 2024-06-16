Fashion & Lifestyle
A real estate agent with a love of design
Michael Dumitraskovic has been working in the real estate industry for 25 years. The man from Bregenz attaches great importance to a well-groomed appearance. He told the "Krone" more about his very individual "style".
The real estate agents we know from successful TV shows such as "Selling Sunset" look like they've just stepped out of an egg. But is this also the case in reality? We asked someone who should know: Michael Dumitraskovic has been working in this industry for almost 25 years and has been successfully running his company MD Immobilien since 2008. He knows that an appropriate appearance is also part of the business: "It's usually about large sums of money and you should therefore exude a certain seriousness. In addition, nice clothes are also a sign of appreciation," he says.
A passion for design
Michael stumbled into the real estate industry by chance - and ultimately discovered his true passion. Even though the market doesn't look too rosy at the moment, the real estate expert is doing well: "I've been lucky enough to have been in the industry for a very long time, which is a great advantage," he says. However, the general situation is difficult: "People would like to buy, but a sharp rise in interest rates and prices is weighing on the market."
However, the man from Bregenz is not just a classic estate agent, he also likes to get creative: "My love is design. I like to renovate old properties and give them a new shine." His passion is also evident in his office space in Bregenz, which is more of a gallery and a second home for him. "I love beautiful things and have an eye for detail. You should feel at home here!"
Courage for color and extravagance
It's no wonder that his love of design also extends to his clothing style. For him, everything in an outfit has to go together - from the small shoulder bag to the loafers. "Michael is a man who likes fashion and dares to do things," enthuses our color and style consultant Daniela Erath-Mohr. The aesthete also feels comfortable in his skin in bright colors: "They give me good energy."
Michael has an eye for detail. He loves design and this is also reflected in his fashion.
Daniela Erath-Mohr, Farb- und Stilberatung
Bild: Shourot
What might look like a disguise on other men comes across very authentically on the real estate expert: "Ultimately, I also dress for myself." He always buys new things spontaneously: "Especially when I'm traveling, I often discover beautiful pieces." Zurich, Vienna or Barcelona - his style is strongly influenced by international fashion brands. "I like to get new inspiration and appreciate high-quality materials - timeless classics are most likely to make it into my closet," says the entrepreneur with a penchant for extravagance.
Even though his job takes up a large part of his life, Michael also has a private life. "I'm a bon vivant, I enjoy traveling and I like good wines," he reveals. He is also the father of two children and lovingly looks after them and his dog Dolce. Whether it's family or customers, Michael is a man of his word: "People appreciate my handshake quality."
