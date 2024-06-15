Crash on the Kasberg
Pilot to blame for devastating plane crash with four fatalities
Two women and two men from the Czech Republic were on their way to Croatia in a small plane in November last year, but never arrived. Their plane crashed in bad weather on the Kasberg mountain and all four died. However, no one can be held responsible for the accident.
In poor visibility, strong winds and snowfall, a small plane suddenly disappeared from radar over the Kasberg on November 25 of the previous year. A large-scale search operation brought sad certainty: the pilot and his three passengers - two women and two men from the Czech Republic on their way to Croatia - were killed in the crash.
Wreckage scattered over a wide area
The plane was literally torn to pieces, parts were scattered in the snowy alpine terrain within a radius of 600 meters and were examined after recovery in Vienna.
Pilot should not have flown
Now the public prosecutor's office in Wels has the result: The pilot was not impaired by alcohol or addictive substances, the aircraft had been properly maintained and refueled. However, he should have realized during the flight preparation that a safe execution of the flight on the chosen route was not to be expected under the prevailing weather conditions.
No authorization for instrument flight
In addition, the pilot was not authorized to fly purely on instruments and lost control in the clouds. The aircraft sank and crashed. As the accused himself was killed, the investigation was dropped.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
