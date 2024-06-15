Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Crash on the Kasberg

Pilot to blame for devastating plane crash with four fatalities

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 08:00

Two women and two men from the Czech Republic were on their way to Croatia in a small plane in November last year, but never arrived. Their plane crashed in bad weather on the Kasberg mountain and all four died. However, no one can be held responsible for the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

In poor visibility, strong winds and snowfall, a small plane suddenly disappeared from radar over the Kasberg on November 25 of the previous year. A large-scale search operation brought sad certainty: the pilot and his three passengers - two women and two men from the Czech Republic on their way to Croatia - were killed in the crash.

The wreckage was scattered across the snow-covered terrain (Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT)
The wreckage was scattered across the snow-covered terrain
(Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT)

Wreckage scattered over a wide area
The plane was literally torn to pieces, parts were scattered in the snowy alpine terrain within a radius of 600 meters and were examined after recovery in Vienna.

Pilot should not have flown
Now the public prosecutor's office in Wels has the result: The pilot was not impaired by alcohol or addictive substances, the aircraft had been properly maintained and refueled. However, he should have realized during the flight preparation that a safe execution of the flight on the chosen route was not to be expected under the prevailing weather conditions.

No authorization for instrument flight
In addition, the pilot was not authorized to fly purely on instruments and lost control in the clouds. The aircraft sank and crashed. As the accused himself was killed, the investigation was dropped.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf