Cooling-off phase planned for constitutional judges

The Freedom Party is also not averse to the idea. However, justice spokesperson Harald Stefan criticizes: "This 'cooling off' phase was already planned in the original ministerial draft of the Freedom of Information Act, but was then removed again. The change of heart just before the election is sudden. But perhaps the ÖVP just wants to divert attention from the fact that this "cooling off" phase should also exist in other institutions within the sphere of influence of the state. Both the FPÖ and the SPÖ are in favor of an extension, both citing the National Bank as an example - as is well known, ÖVP Economics Minister Martin Kocher would like to become governor there.