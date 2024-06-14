Concert tour in summer
Children’s choir sings in front of thousands of spectators in the USA
The "Gumpoldskirchner Spatzen" are taking off! In August, more than 30 children and young people aged between ten and 19 will be demonstrating their musical skills at the "Grant Park Music Festival" in Chicago.
The well-known children's choir from the wine village of Gumpoldskirchen was invited by the artistic director of the festival. For almost 90 years, the "Grant Park Music Festival" has been the musical summer sensation in Chicago and proves that classical music can have a transformative effect on the city.
For many months, the young singing talents have been practicing for their big performance. The excitement before the big trip to the USA is huge, says choir director Katja Kalmar: "I haven't heard anything other than 'Chicago, Chicago, Chicago' for six months now."
Some of the children have never flown before, so a long trip across the pond is of course the absolute highlight!
Chorleiterin Katja Kalmar
The common goal is incredibly motivating for the children, says Kalmar. "The children learn to work towards something and that it's worth going beyond their limits if the reward is so wonderful." Teamwork is a big topic during such times. Because choral singing is a team sport, the choirmaster emphasizes.
Financial support
A crowdfunding campaign was launched to minimize the financial burden on parents. As the "Gumpoldskirchner Spatzen" is a voluntary organization and the income over the years only covers the most necessary things, the children's choir is dependent on sponsors for such big trips.
