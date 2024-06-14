Wind power storm could turn into a mild breeze

No referendum in Grünbach

Verbund AG is planning four wind turbines in Grünbach and would like "the municipality to give the citizens a direct say on this complex issue", says project manager Philipp Stöger. On June 20, the municipal council will be discussing the issue of wind power and all indications are that it could vote against it. In any case, the FPÖ's motion to hold a referendum did not receive the necessary majority at the last municipal council meeting.