Wind power storm could turn into a mild breeze
The expansion plans for wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region are facing strong headwinds. A citizens' initiative is concerned about the water and warns of the infrasound from the turbines. In Grünbach, the local council will decide on the future of alternative energy sources next week.
Up to 50 wind turbines could be built in the Mühlviertel from Vorderweißenbach to Sandl, but the project does not seem to be on the upswing at the moment. Although around 55 percent of the population voted in favor of the construction of three turbines in Rainbach in a recent referendum, the headwind is coming from Schenkenfelden.
Eight turbines in Schenkenfelden
WEB Windenergie AG is planning to erect eight turbines there, which will be up to 232 meters high. Huge compared to the two existing ones, which are around 80 meters high. "The preliminary agreements with six landowners have been signed," says Andreas Kreindl from the citizens' initiative "No to Windpark 2 Schenkenfelden". On Wednesday, the initiative invited people to an information event at which several presentations by experts were on the agenda.
Concern about infrasound
One of the speakers was environmental lawyer Martin Donat, who recently attracted attention during the referendum in Rainbach, just 15 kilometers away, when he warned of an "invasion of the white giants" in posters.
1500 people get their water from the forest where the wind turbines are to be erected. We want to be clear about what impact this could have.
Andreas Kreindl, Bürgerinitiative Schenkenfelden
Around 250 people took up the invitation and, over free beer and Leberkäsesemmeln, wanted to know above all whether more wind turbines could always follow the erection of eight. "But the compensation payments to the municipality and the infrasound from the wind turbines were also discussed," said Kreindl.
No referendum in Grünbach
Verbund AG is planning four wind turbines in Grünbach and would like "the municipality to give the citizens a direct say on this complex issue", says project manager Philipp Stöger. On June 20, the municipal council will be discussing the issue of wind power and all indications are that it could vote against it. In any case, the FPÖ's motion to hold a referendum did not receive the necessary majority at the last municipal council meeting.
