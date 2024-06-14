Hiking tour in the heart of the Klostertal

The field cricket loves warm, sunny and dry slopes, meadows, gravel pits and heaths as well as sparse pine forests. The animals dig tubes ten to 20 centimetres deep and around two centimetres wide into the ground as their home. The field cricket is omnivorous, but mainly feeds on plants. From time to time, however, small ground animals or their carcasses are also on the menu. The animals have highly developed acoustic communication, which is based on differentiated sound and hearing organs. Only the sexually mature males are capable of vocalizations known as singing, chirping or stridulation. They are mainly heard in the afternoon and evening. The sounds are produced by rubbing parts of the forewings together. Female crickets cannot stridulate as they have no sound-producing structures on their wings. The males produce the characteristic chirping sound to attract females and keep rivals at a distance. Due to increasing habitat loss, the cricket population has declined in many regions in recent years. In some areas, they have even disappeared completely.