Pats on the back are welcome, responsibility is not

Andreas Mayer (name changed) has just started a new job. But after just a few weeks, he is already asking himself whether it was really the right choice. He has not yet received any praise from his boss and, strangely enough, the car enthusiast, who also likes to go on vacation to faraway countries, is bothered by the fact that the company pays too little attention to the environment. The 38-year-old Tyrolean is like many new recruits and his employer is like many others.