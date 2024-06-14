Vorteilswelt
Win tickets

Off to Lido Sounds and meet Parov Stelar

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 05:00

Three days are not enough! That's why this year's Lido Sounds will take place for four days from June 27 to 30 on the banks of the Danube in Linz. The festival attracts incredible stars of the music scene. We're giving away day tickets, festival passes and a meet & greet with Parov Stelar to boot!

The organizers Arcadia Live and LIVA have done it again: they have once again managed to present a tremendous line-up for the location at the Urfahraner Marktgelände. World-famous acts will be coming together at Lido Sounds 2024 from June 27 to 30 to thrill up to 30,000 people per day.

World star Sam Smith as a guest in Linz (Bild: Michael Bailey Gates)
World star Sam Smith as a guest in Linz
(Bild: Michael Bailey Gates)
Kings Of Leon as headliner on June 27 (Bild: Kings of Leon)
Kings Of Leon as headliner on June 27
(Bild: Kings of Leon)
Hozier on the second day of the festival (Bild: Julia Johnson)
Hozier on the second day of the festival
(Bild: Julia Johnson)
Gossip at Lido Sounds 2024 (Bild: Cody Critcheloe)
Gossip at Lido Sounds 2024
(Bild: Cody Critcheloe)

Parov Stelar, the pioneer of electro swing, will also be in his native Upper Austria to perform at Lido Sounds on June 28. There's even a meet & greet to be won for 1x2 people. More on this below...

Win a meeting with star DJ Parov Stelar (Bild: Etage Noir)
Win a meeting with star DJ Parov Stelar
(Bild: Etage Noir)

This line-up makes you want to be a winner!
Kings Of Leon, Sam Smith, Hozier, Deichkind, Gossip, Kraftklub, Nina Chuba,... - the list of famous names goes on and on. So just take a look at the entire line-up at www.lidosounds.com. For the "Krone" family there is of course a lot to win again this year, because we are giving away

  • 3x2 tickets per festival day
  • 3x2 festival passes, valid for all 4 days
  • 1x meeting with Parov Stelar for 2 people on 28.6.

Simply select your prize in the form below, fill in your details and you'll be entered into the draw. You can take part until June 21 at 9 am.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
